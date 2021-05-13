Man shot, killed in west Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homicide investigation is underway in west Charlotte Thursday morning after a man was shot and killed, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Authorities said officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 2600 block of Freedom Drive just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning where they found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital by MEDIC where he died.

Detectives responded to investigate the scene and collect evidence. CMPD said the case is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 704-334-1600.