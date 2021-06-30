Man shot, killed in northwest Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was shot and killed in northwest Charlotte Tuesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a shooting around 10:45 p.m. on June 29 near the 1100 block of Mayfield Terrace Drive where they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-432-TIPS to speak with a detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.