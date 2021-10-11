Man shot, killed in northeast Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was found shot in northeast Charlotte and died in the hospital Sunday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Sunday near the 1700 block of Flat River Drive where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A homicide investigation is now underway, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to CMPD detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

