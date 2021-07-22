Man killed in late-night shooting at southwest Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man died in the hospital late Wednesday night after a shooting in southwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex near the 1400 block of Pressley Road just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and the hospital to conduct their investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD at 704-732-TIPS to speak with a detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.