Man shot, killed during domestic incident in northwest Charlotte

CMPD detectives are investigating a homicide in northwest Charlotte after a man was found shot dead early Friday morning.

Officials said officers responded to an area near the 2500 block of Rozzelles Ferry Road just before 2:45 a. m. for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Homicide detectives are on scene collecting evidence and interviewing involved parties.

CMPD said the shooting was a domestic incident and the suspect and victim knew each other. Police are not looking for any additional suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-432-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

The crime marks the second homicide in the last 24 hours after another man was shot and killed near 300 block of S. Gardner Avenue on Thanksgiving night.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE