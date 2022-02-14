Man shot, injured during altercation in Rock Hill, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was driven to the hospital early Monday morning after he was shot in his side during a fight in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Authorities said a 46-year-old man was driven to the hospital by his girlfriend after a shooting at a home in the 1100 block of Ellen Avenue that happened just before 2:15 a.m.

The victim, who suffered a non-life-threatening wound to his side, told officers that he had been shot during an altercation with 66-year-old David Lee Crockett.

Officers responded to the home and found Crockett and evidence related to the shooting.

He was arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a crime of violence and unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime.