CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was seriously injured when he was shot during an early morning robbery at an adult video arcade in east Charlotte Friday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Authorities said the incident happened just after 5 a.m. at the La Casa Skilled Based Games at 5820 East W.T. Harris Boulevard.

Police said a 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Medic reported his injuries were life-threatening. Investigators say that the victim was shot during an armed robbery.

A police report obtained by Queen City News did not mention any arrests or a potential suspect.

The investigation remains active.