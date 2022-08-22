ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was shot multiple times in the parking lot of a Waffle House in Rock Hill early Saturday morning, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on August 20 at the Waffle House on Cherry Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found a group of people in the parking lot who said the victim had been taken to the hospital.

Investigators said the man was leaving the restaurant when a suspect in the parking lot pulled a gun and shot the victim in his neck and leg.

The suspect then fled the scene in a white sedan, police said.

Officials said the victim of the shooting is expected to recover. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The only description of the suspect released by police was that he was a “black male.”

Detectives are continuing to investigate what led up to the shooting.