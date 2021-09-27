Man shot in leg after fight in Stony Point; suspected shooter in custody, deputies say

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Stony Point man was arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting another man in the leg, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies responded to a shooting around 7:40 p.m. on Sept 26 on Johnny Martin Lane where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Deputies said the man was taken to the hospital and later airlifted to Carolina Medical Center.

Investigators said they identified 32-year-old Ricky Wellman as the suspect. Deputies believe the shooting happened after a fight between Wellman and the victim at a home where they both lived.

Wellman reportedly retrieved a firearm from a vehicle and fired several rounds from the front yard into the home, striking the victim.

Wellman left the scene of the shooting before deputies arrived. North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers spotted Wellman and attempted to pull him over. Wellman attempted to flee but was stopped at NC Hwy 90 East and South Thomas Lane in Stony Point.

Wellman and another man in the vehicle were both taken into custody.

Wellman was charged with felony attempted murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving while license revoked, misdemeanor flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle with no insurance and failing to heed light or siren.