STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in his hip at a home in Statesville late Monday night, according to the Statesville Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a home on the 1100 block of Wilson Lee Boulevard around 11:18 p.m. where they found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his hip.

Officers gave first aid to the injury until EMS took the man to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators said witnesses reported hearing gunshots near the home. Evidence of the shooting was found outside the home.

No other information was provided.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406 or 704-878-3516.