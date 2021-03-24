Man shot in domestic dispute at Rock Hill Days Inn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Rock Hill man is accused of threatening his child’s mother and shooting another man at a Days Inn Wednesday, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Authorities said 21-year-old Nikele Deon Simmons arrived at the hotel at 875 Riverview Road Wednesday morning with a handgun where he threatened his child’s mother and hit her with the weapon.

Simmons then shot a 24-year-old man before he ran from the scene.

Officers were called to the scene and told there was a man with a gunshot wound walking around the parking lot.

Police were able to locate Simmons and he was arrested. He was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, assault and battery with a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting of a weapon and possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a violent crime.