ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was shot in his vehicle after a fight in a roadway in Rock Hill early Wednesday morning, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Authorities said officers responded to a home on Cauthen Street just after 2:10 a.m. on March 23 where they found a 28-year-old man on the front porch suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Investigators said the man was involved in an “altercation” in the roadway. As he was leaving in his vehicle, he was shot.

The victim got out of the vehicle and walked to the home where police responded, authorities said.

The man was taken to the hospital. The severity of his injuries is unknown. Rock Hill Police said detectives are continuing the investigation.