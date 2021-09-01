Man shot during argument at North Mecklenburg Park in Huntersville

by: Mike Andrews

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was shot during an argument between people playing basketball at North Mecklenburg Park Sunday evening, according to the Huntersville Police Department.

Authorities said officers responded to a shooting at the park around 6:15 p.m. on August 29 where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Police said investigators learned that a verbal argument began between people playing basketball. During the altercation, shots were fired and one man was struck.

Police described the suspect as a man with light brown skin with dreads and a ponytail. He had tattoos on both arms and is between 5’6” to 5’10” tall, has a slim build, and is in his 20s or 30s.

Huntersville Police are looking for information from anyone who may have been near the basketball court at the park between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday. If you have information, you are asked to call Lieutenant Sean Freeston at 704-464-5400 or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.

