CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 33-year-old man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting and theft early Friday morning just outside of Uptown, CMPD said.

The incident happened around 4:15 a.m. Friday, April 22, in the 300 block of Beatties Ford Road.

Officers were called to the area for an assault with a deadly weapon. As CMPD officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and his vehicle had been stolen.

The man, identified as Jaymar Raymond Christian, 33, was taken to Atrium Health-Main for life-threatening injuries, police said. He is currently in the hospital receiving treatment.

Police said Christian’s blue two-door Hyundai was stolen during the violent encounter.

Those responsible for the attack are wanted for armed robbery, larceny of a vehicle, and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.