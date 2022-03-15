STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man accused of stealing items from a Walmart in Locust led police on a multi-county chase in a stolen vehicle Tuesday before crashing in Mint Hill, police said.

Locust Police told Queen City News the suspect stole TVs and other items from a Walmart around 9 a.m. Monday, March 15, and drove off in a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Charlotte.

Locust Police pursued the vehicle into east Mecklenburg County, where the suspect vehicle crashed, resulting in damages to the stolen vehicle and various items.

The suspect then attempted to run away from the scene, police said.

The Locust police chief tells QCN that CMPD assisted with K-9 in the search for the suspect. He was located about 30 minutes later and is now in custody.

The suspect is facing multiple felonies, including eluding police, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possibly felony larceny, Locust Police said.

CMPD is investigating the theft of the vehicle out of Charlotte.