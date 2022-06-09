THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been arrested after police say she pouring hot cooking oil on a wheelchair-bound man in North Carolina.

According to Thomasville police, on Monday they responded to a home on Liberty Drive just after 7:30 a.m. about an assault. They found a man sitting outside of the house in a wheelchair asking for help. He had third-degree burns on his head and upper torso.

He was taken to the hospital, where he’s listed as stable but with serious injuries.

The victim told police that Keeva Dawn Carlton, 41, had poured hot cooking oil on him while he was sleeping. She had already left the scene when first responders got there. According to the release, the motive is not being released at this time.

Carlton was charged with assault on a disabled person inflicting serious injuries. She was arrested Tuesday and received a $25,000 secured bond.