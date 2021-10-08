Man sentenced to 21 years in federal prison for January 2019 shooting of NC police officer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One of the men charged with shooting a Raleigh police officer in January 2019 was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison on Tuesday.

Cedric Kearney was charged in the Jan. 9, 2019 shooting of Raleigh police officer Charles Ainsworth. The officer was trying to apprehend a suspect near Western Boulevard and Schaub Drive when he was shot multiple times.

Officer Charles Ainsworth

Kearney on Tuesday was sentenced for carjacking and aiding and abetting, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and aiding and abetting. He will spend 21 years in prison.

Kearney was initially charged with attempted murder, two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Antonio Fletcher was also charged with possession of a stolen firearm in connection with the shooting. According to authorities, Fletcher and Kearney stole a man’s car, phone and wallet and then threatened him with a handgun. The two men were fleeing the scene when the officer stopped them because the tags came up as a stolen vehicle. Shots were then fired.

Ainsworth was in the hospital for more than three months. He was released in late April 2019. He was welcomed back to the police force exactly one year after the shooting.