GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug distributing-related charges in Greenwood.

According to the Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Fitzgerald Antonio McDuffie, 45, also known as “Yo-Yo,” pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, 28 grams or more, distribution of methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine, third offense.

McDuffie was arrested several times for a dozen different incidents in 2020, all for drug-related offenses, the solicitor’s office said.

Over the course of 2020, McDuffie was found and arrested in possession of a host of different drugs including, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocodone and marijuana.

“McDuffie has spent his adult life poisoning the streets of this community with substances that we know are killing people across our country every single day,” Solicitor Stumbo said following the proceeding. “My office will continue to fight alongside our partners in law enforcement to rid our streets of career drug dealers like Yo-Yo McDuffie.”

During a search in December of 2020, officers found more than 300 grams of methamphetamine and more than 700 fentanyl “blue pills.”

According to the judge, McDuffie must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence before being considered for parole.