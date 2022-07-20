BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced Monday for shooting and killing another man at an Asheville apartment complex.

According to the Buncombe County District Attorney, Khalid Sharif Walker, 43, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and possession of firearm by felon.

The Asheville Police Department responded to Hillcrest Apartments regarding a possible shooting on September 1, 2019.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found Leon Bernard White, Jr., 36, of Asheville, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Walker was charged with first-degree murder but claimed that the shooting was done in self-defense.

At trial, Walker took the stand and testified that he shot White, and acknowledged that White was unarmed at the time of the shooting. No weapon was recovered from White at the scene.

A judge sentenced Walker to serve about 8.5 years in prison.