Man sentenced for abusive sexual contact of woman on flight to Myrtle Beach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 29-year-old Indian man convicted of abusive sexual contact aboard an airplane during a flight from Chicago to Myrtle Beach was sentenced to two years in prison Friday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, Siva K. Durbesula of India was a passenger on a June 23, 2019 flight from Chicago O’Hare to Myrtle Beach when he sexually assaulted a 22-year-old woman who was seated next to him.

The victim testified that Durbesula pulled her toward him and groped her repeatedly during the flight.

Durbesula was moved away from the woman by the flight crew and asked to return to his original seat so he could speak to her again.

Three months before the incident, Durbesula was accused of pinning a woman into the corner of a New York City subway train and groping her. The victim was able to record him exiting the train.

Video of the New York incident was shown during his federal trial.

Chief U.S. District Judge Martin Reidinger cited Durbesula’s repeated misconduct over a short period of time when he handed him a maximum prison term of two years for the offense.

Durbesula will also serve 10 years of supervised release and pay a $5,000 assessment.