Man robbed at gunpoint in Rock Hill Waffle House parking lot

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was robbed at gunpoint in a Waffle House parking lot Monday night, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said officers met with a man just before midnight Monday who said he was approached by two young Black men in the parking lot at 2553 Cherry Road.

The man said the suspects engaged him in conversation before one pulled a handgun out and aimed it at his back. He handed over his credit card and cash and the suspects reportedly fled in a white truck.

One of the suspects was allegedly wearing a black shirt and grey pants. No other descriptions were given.

The Rock Hill Police Department are continuing to investigate the incident.