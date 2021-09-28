Man pulling stolen trailer arrested after high-speed chase, firing shots at Burke County deputy

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Claremont man pulling a stolen trailer fired shots at deputies during a high-speed chase that reached speeds over 100 miles per hour across multiple counties Monday night, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a truck pulling a stolen trailer around 9:46 p.m. Monday on Hildebran Mountain Avenue. The deputy attempted to pull the truck over, but the driver began to flee.

Deputies said the driver, identified as 51-year-old Michael Mehaffey, turned onto Highway 18 South and reached speeds of over 100 mph.

The pursuit went into Catawba County when Mehaffey allegedly fired three shots at the deputy. The gunshots did not strike the deputy or his vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The chase continued into Cleveland County and then back to the Catawba and Lincoln County lines when the man fired another round of shots at the Burke County deputy.

The truck then wrecked near the 9400 block of Hwy 10 West in Catawba County. Deputies said Mehaffey jumped out of the crashed vehicle and ran behind some houses in the area.

Deputies from Catawba and Cleveland counties and North Carolina State Troopers joined the search.

Mehaffey was found in some brush with a 38-caliber revolver and narcotics, authorities said. He was arrested without incident.

Authorities said Mehaffey had 12 unserved pending charges, many of which were drug-related. He was also charged with felony flee to elude, careless and reckless, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony larceny of property and possession of stolen property.

His bond was set at $290,000.