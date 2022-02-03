Man now charged with murder after 1 shot, killed in northeast Charlotte Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was charged with voluntary manslaughter after the shooting death of another man in northeast Charlotte Saturday night had his charge upgraded to murder, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a shooting around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 in the 3700 block of North Tryon Street.

40-year-year-old Malik Whitney was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

53-year-old Darrell McKinley was arrested on the scene, interviewed, arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter.

On Thursday, authorities said McKinley’s charge was upgraded to murder based on new evidence.

CMPD did not provide details on the new evidence they found.