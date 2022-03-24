RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – Two brothers, including one Robeson County Detention Center inmate, are charged after a book containing illegal narcotics was intercepted during an attempt to smuggle illegal drugs into the detention center through inmate mail on Tuesday.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Nicholas B. Locklear, 32, and Chandler Lowery, 23, have each been given secured bonds with multiple charges.

Locklear has been charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a scheduled II controlled substance and felony conspiracy contraband to an inmate. He has been placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

Lowery, who is already in the detention center, after fatally shooting a 31-year-old man at a nightclub on Jan. 23, was charged with felony conspiracy with the smuggling. He is now under an additional $500,000 bond.

Originally, Lowery was under a $1,000,000 secured bond for the possession of multiple drugs in relation to the Jan. 23 shooting, CBS 17 previously reported. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division and Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) found cocaine, crack cocaine, alprazolam and fentanyl, in addition to multiple firearms and money, the prior news release said.

Lowery, in addition to another man, were wanted by the Dillon County (South Carolina) Sheriff’s Office in connection with the death of 31-year-old Phillip Campbell, also of Red Springs, who died after being fatally shot in a Dillion County nightclub on Jan. 23.

“The training and ability of the Detention Officers to notice deformities in the book led to the locating and seizure of the suboxone strips that the suspects attempted to smuggle into the detention center,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “Anyone who attempts to provide contraband to an inmate will be charged along with the inmate. The administration has addressed the procedures of mailing books and magazines to inmates.”