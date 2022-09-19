DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead and a woman is in the emergency room after a shooting, according to Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons.

The location of the shooting and the identities of the victims are not being released at this time.

Sheriff Simmons says that the victims drove or were taken to a Lexington Food Lion after the shooting. FOX8 crews responded to the Food Lion and saw several EMS responders as well as law enforcement officers at the scene.

The woman victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to Simmons.

The investigation is active and ongoing, there is no further information at this time.

This is a developing story.