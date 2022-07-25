WATERLOO, S.C. (AP) — A man was killed early Monday in a shooting involving law enforcement officers in South Carolina, authorities said.

The shooting with Laurens County deputies happened around 1:30 a.m. at a home on Lake Greenwood in Waterloo, authorities said.

A statement from the sheriff’s office did not say who fired shots, why the man killed encountered deputies or whether anyone else was hurt.

Sheriff Don Reynolds said any additional information would come from the State Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating the killing.

Daniel R Strange, 42, of Clinton died at the hospital, according to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office, which said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.