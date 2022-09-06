PAGELAND, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man and a juvenile are both facing several charges, including attempted murder, after shooting at each other at a Dollar General in Pageland Saturday, according to the Pageland Police Department.

Police said the incident happened just after 5:50 p.m. at the Dollar General store on Van Lingle Mungo Blvd.

Investigators said a man, later identified as 23-year-old Jermaze Marquise Evans, and a juvenile were inside the store when they exchanged words, pulled handguns and began shooting at each other.

Police said “several rounds” were fired during the exchange, with one striking the juvenile. Six other people inside the business at the time of the shooting were not harmed.

Both suspects left the store before officers arrived, authorities said.

Pageland Police said the department received a call from a nearby hospital stating that a juvenile had arrived in the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Investigators were then able to identify Evans as the other suspect. He was taken into custody by Chesterfield County Sheriff’s deputies.

Evans was charged with attempted murder, six counts of first-degree assault and battery, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and discharging a firearm in town limits.

The juvenile faces the same charges when they are released from the hospital, authorities said.