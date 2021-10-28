Man indicted for 1985 murder of North Carolina woman

(AP) — A grand jury in North Carolina has indicted a man who admitted to an innocence panel that he broke into a woman’s house 36 years ago and killed her, adding that the man sent to prison for the crime was not at the scene.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports 55-year-old Darren Leak Johnson of South Carolina confessed to investigators with the North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission that he alone killed Blanche Ragins Bryson in 1985.

On Monday, Johnson was indicted for first-degree murder in Bryson’s death.

Johnson told investigators and police that Merritt Drayton Williams, currently serving a life sentence for Bryson’s death, wasn’t at the scene in 1985.