RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – NC State University Police said they received a report of an armed robbery Monday afternoon that happened at a Wells Fargo just off campus.

Police said a victim told them the robbery had happened at the Wells Fargo Bank at 2001 Clark Ave. The suspect reportedly presented a note to a bank teller, demanded money and said they had a gun. However, police say no weapon was shown during the robbery.

Raleigh police later said the robbery happened around 1 p.m. In photos from the robbery, the man could be seen holding a white trash bag and passing a note on a piece of cardboard to the teller.

The suspect was described as a person with a white trash bag and wearing a wig with black hair.

Police said the suspect was a Black male between 5’6” and 5’7” in height.

Raleigh police said the suspect entered and exited the east entrance to the bank and was last seen heading toward Woodburn Avenue.

Photos from Raleigh police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department by calling 911 or 919-878-3561.

Police distributed the information in a Wolf Alert in accordance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act of 1998.