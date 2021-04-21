Man in stolen car leads deputies on chase through Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Granite Falls man driving a stolen vehicle led deputies on a pursuit through Alexander County Wednesday morning, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Onstar helped track a vehicle that was stolen out of Caldwell County to the Ellendale Community of Alexander County. When deputies found the vehicle, the driver failed to stop, resulting in a three-and-a-half mile chase.

The pursuit occurred on All Healing Springs Road, Three Forks Church Road, Gil Childers Road and onto Robinette Road when Onstar disabled the vehicle.

Deputies arrested 40-year-old John Paul Bryant after some resistance, authorities said.

Bryant was charged with two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, three counts of misdemeanor resisting arrest, one count of felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one count of felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle.

He was also charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle and felony break/enter a motor vehicle from Caldwell County.