Man in his 20s found dead at home in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Detectives are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a home in west Charlotte early Friday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a home on the 1900 block of Berryhill Road for a report of shots fired around 3 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a group of people outside. Inside, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.

