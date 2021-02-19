Man in his 20s found dead at home in west Charlotte

Crime and Public Safety
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Detectives are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a home in west Charlotte early Friday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a home on the 1900 block of Berryhill Road for a report of shots fired around 3 a.m. Friday.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

When officers arrived, they found a group of people outside. Inside, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.

FOX 46 Charlotte has a crew working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories