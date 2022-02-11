Man hurt, 16-year-old killed in shooting at Lancaster apartment complex

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 16-year-old died and a 19-year-old was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Lancaster Friday morning, according to the Lancaster Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a shooting at the Sycamore Run Apartments on Miller Street around 7:10 p.m. on Feb. 11.

When they arrived, officers said they found a 19-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and then flown to a nearby trauma center.

While police were investigating the shooting, a 16-year-old arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Investigators said the teen was also a victim of the Sycamore Run shooting. He died from his injuries during surgery.

The investigation into the deadly shooting remains open, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at 803-283-1174, or the Anonymous Tip Line at 803-289-6040.