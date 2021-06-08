Man hit by car, robbed of $15K Marvel-themed prosthetic leg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A customized prosthetic leg worth $15,000 was stolen from a man who was hit by a car and critically injured in St. Petersburg Monday night, police say. The man’s family is now asking whoever has it to return the leg.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Monday. Police say 49-year-old Christopher Allen Harris was walking in a crosswalk when he was hit by an Infinity G35 driven by a 21-year-old man.

Picture of Christopher Harris provided by his family.

Harris suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Bayfront Health in critical condition.

Police say the impact of the crash knocked Harris’ prosthetic leg off. The leg then hit another vehicle that was headed east. A spokesperson for the police department says both drivers stopped and are cooperating with the investigation.

According to police, the prosthetic leg was stolen before officers arrived at the scene. The leg is customized with Marvel artwork and worth $15,000.

Picture of stolen prosthetic.

“The family of the victim would like to have it returned,” Yolanda Fernandez with St. Pete police said. “We are asking anyone with information on the prosthesis to please return it to the police department.”

Police say the investigation into the crash is still ongoing but detectives do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role.