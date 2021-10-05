Man gets car towed, breaks into Mooresville towing Co.’s lot to steal it back: Sheriff

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man who previously had his truck towed after being arrested for a DWI, broke into the towing company’s compound lot to steal it back, the ICSO announced.

Raleigh resident Nathan Gross, 48, was pulled over early Sunday morning and arrested for a DWI, the police report indicated. His Chevrolet Suburban was towed by 3-T Towing and put in their compound. Gross was released by authorities around 5 a.m. and picked up by his wife.

Deputies then responded to calls regarding a break-in at 3-T Towing on Wallace’s Grant Drive on Sunday. Several items were reported stolen including the Chevrolet Suburban.

Deputies then began searching for Gross and ultimately he was taken into custody in Raleigh after a search warrant was issued for his home. The items that had been stolen including the truck were recovered.

Gross faces multiple charges including breaking and entering, larceny and trespassing.