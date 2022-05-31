CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was found shot to death in the yard of a Chester home Tuesday morning, according to the Chester Police Department.

Right before 7 a.m. Monday, May 31, officers were called to Wylie Street in reference to an unresponsive person in a yard.

As Chester officers arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive man lying in a yard along Wylie Street. The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

The man has been identified as Donald Eric Miller, AKA “JJ.”

The crime scene was processed by the Chester Police Department Criminal Investigation Division between Walker Street and McAlily Street.

This murder remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Jason Newton at 803-899-1766.