Man found shot, seriously injured in driver’s seat of car in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was found shot in the driver’s seat of a car in Rock Hill Tuesday night, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said a 30-year-old man was found suffering from life-threatening injuries in a car just before 10:40 p.m. on August 31 on South Heckle Boulevard.

The man was taken to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Authorities are continuing to investigate what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7230.