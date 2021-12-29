Man found shot multiple times in northwest Charlotte dies at hospital; suspect called to report shooting him

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a man was found shot multiple times in a crashed car, after the suspect called police to report that they shot him.

According to CMPD, investigators were called to the scene just before noon to the 4900 block of Hamilton Circle near Beatties Ford Road. The caller advised they had shot someone and the victim had fled the scene.

Shortly after the call, officers located a crashed car where they found the driver, 41-year-old Antone Dominique Sloan suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

MEDIC transported Sloan to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center where he later died. Investigators have not identified the suspect but tell FOX 46 that they are not currently looking for anyone outstanding.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident or others is asked to contact CMPD Homicide at (704) 432-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip with CMPD Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or at charlottecrimestoppers.com.