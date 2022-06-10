ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who was found lying on a Rock Hill street with gunshot wounds to his chest and leg early Friday morning is facing an attempted murder charge, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Authorities said officers responded to a shooting around 12:13 a.m. in the 1300 block of Cypress Point Drive.

There, officers found 33-year-old Tavaris McMillan lying in the street with gunshot wounds to his chest and leg, police said.

Officers were directed to a nearby apartment where they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the leg.

Investigators said McMillan came to the man’s apartment, engaged him in an argument and pulled out a gun.

McMillan then began shooting, striking the man in the leg, police said. The victim grabbed his own gun, returned fire and struck McMillan in his chest and leg.

McMillan was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition, police said.

Detectives have issued warrants against McMillan for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence.

Police said the motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.