Man found shot, killed in northwest Charlotte

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot dead Sunday night in the University City area.
According to police, officers and Medic responded to a reported assault with a deadly weapon call near the 2800 block of Bustlehead Court just before midnight Sunday.
Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.
CMPD said homicide detectives gathered evidence and interviewed several witnesses.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-432-TIPS or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
