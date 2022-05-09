ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was found shot and lying on the ground at a Rock Hill gas station Saturday afternoon, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Authorities said officers were called to the Circle K on Cherry Road around 12:40 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, police said the officers found a 27-year-old man on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect in the shooting was in a gray Nissan Sedan and fled the scene just after the shooting.

Authorities did not mention a potential motive in the incident.

The shooting is under investigation.