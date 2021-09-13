Man found shot in car in Rock Hill dies, homicide investigation underway

Crime and Public Safety

by: Mike Andrews

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 30-year-old man found shot in the driver’s seat of a car in Rock Hill last month has died, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said the man was found suffering from life-threatening injuries in a car just before 10:40 p.m. on August 31 on South Heckle Boulevard. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

On September 13, investigators said the man died from his injuries. A homicide investigation was underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7230.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories