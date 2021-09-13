Man found shot in car in Rock Hill dies, homicide investigation underway

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 30-year-old man found shot in the driver’s seat of a car in Rock Hill last month has died, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said the man was found suffering from life-threatening injuries in a car just before 10:40 p.m. on August 31 on South Heckle Boulevard. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

On September 13, investigators said the man died from his injuries. A homicide investigation was underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7230.