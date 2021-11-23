Man found shot dead lying on ground in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 32-year-old man was found shot to death lying on the ground in Rock Hill early Tuesday morning, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police officials said officers were called to a welfare check for a person on the ground in the 1300 block of Coronet Court around 2:39 a.m. on Nov. 23. The caller also reportedly told authorities they had heard gunshots about 25 minutes prior.

Officers arrived and found an unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS and the York County Coroner’s office pronounced the man dead.

Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

The person has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7293.