Man found shot in vehicle in northeast Charlotte gas station parking lot, dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man who was found shot in a vehicle in the parking lot of a gas station in northeast Charlotte late Monday night died at the hospital, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a Shell gas station on Sugar Creek Road at 11:20 p.m. on Nov. 8 for a report of a person shot.

Officers said the man was found in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives gathered information that indicated the man was shot near an apartment complex in the 4400 block of Merlane Drive before he pulled into the gas station parking lot where he was found.

A homicide investigation is underway. Police have yet to release the man’s identity.

Anyone with information on the shooting or what led up to the incident is asked to call CMPD detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.