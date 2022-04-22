CONNELLY SPRINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Detectives are investigating the death of a man found lying in the street in Burke County early Friday morning, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies responded to a reported assault near 3490 Spaniel Street just after 12:30 a.m. Friday where they found an unresponsive man in the street.

The deputies started CPR until paramedics arrived on scene. He was pronounced dead.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of his death, the sheriff’s office said.

No other information was immediately released.