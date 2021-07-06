Man found dead inside Mint Hill apartment, investigation underway

MINT HILL, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was found dead inside of an apartment in Mint Hill early Tuesday morning, according to the Mint Hill Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a disturbance involving possible weapons at Victoria Park Apartment on Stoney Trace Drive around 2:54 a.m. on July 6.

Officers found several people inside the home who were compliant with officers and detained them.

A man was found just inside an apartment unconscious on the ground. MEDIC arrived and he was pronounced dead.

Mint Hill Police said three people were taken in to be interviewed. They said they appear to be cooperating with investigators.

Authorities said no one else is being sought and there does not appear to be a danger to the public.

The investigation is still active and ongoing, police say. More information is expected later Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mint Hill Police Department at 704-545-1085.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.