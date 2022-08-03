GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are investigating a homicide after a 48-year-old man was found dead inside a Gastonia home early Wednesday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police said officers were called around 2:30 a.m. on August 3 to a home in the 700 block of Belfast Drive to check on the resident after a possible assault.

When they arrived, officers said they found Donald Watts dead inside.

Authorities said an autopsy will be conducted to determine Watts’ cause of death.

Gastonia Police said his death remains an active investigation. There was no information about a potential suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.