Man flees Lincoln County traffic stop, crashes into tree; second suspect on the run

DENVER, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Deputies seized a stolen gun, credit cards and an ID after two Charlotte men fled a traffic stop leading to a police chase in Lincoln County early Friday morning, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said deputies observed a “suspicious vehicle” with a cloth pulled over the license plate at the Quick Trip Convenience Store on NC Highway 73 in Denver around 4 a.m. Friday morning and checked the vehicle.

Deputies said the driver was exiting the vehicle wearing a black mask that covered his face and head, plastic gloves, a hoodie and sweatpants.

When authorities checked the driver’s identification, another deputy noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the passenger side. The deputy began to search the car and found two guns behind the driver’s seat on the floorboard.

At that time, officials said the passenger ran from the scene on foot.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Tommy-David Ndongo Boronse of Charlotte, jumped back into the vehicle and fled the scene. Officers chased him, but the man lost control and crashed into a tree near a Zaxby’s. He was arrested. The passenger, identified as 23-year-old Derico Devonta Misenhaimer of Charlotte, escaped.

WANTED – Derico Devonta Misenhaimer

Authorities said one of the guns came back as stolen out of Charlotte.

Stolen credit cards and an ID were traced back to a Catawba County man. Deputies went to the man’s home and found two vehicles had been broken into and two pistols and a laptop had been stolen.

Boronse was charged with felony fleeing and eluding with a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance, resist, delay and obstruct a public officer, possession of a controlled substance Schedule I, driving while license revoked, and careless and reckless driving.

The second suspect, Misenhaimer, has been charged with 2 counts Felony possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of Schedule I controlled substance, and misdemeanor resist, delay and obstruct a public officer. He is still wanted by law enforcement.