Man fighting for life after N. Sharon Amity Rd. shooting

A man is fighting for his life after being shot overnight, local police say.

Charlotte police responded to calls regarding a shooting around 2 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Monroe and N. Sharon Amity roads.

A gunshot wound victim was found inside a vehicle on Monroe Road and was immediately transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear at this time if there is a suspect and this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.

