Man fighting for life after N. Sharon Amity Rd. shooting

Crime and Public Safety
Posted: / Updated:

Google Maps

A man is fighting for his life after being shot overnight, local police say.

Charlotte police responded to calls regarding a shooting around 2 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Monroe and N. Sharon Amity roads.

A gunshot wound victim was found inside a vehicle on Monroe Road and was immediately transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear at this time if there is a suspect and this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral