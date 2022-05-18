UPDATE 6:51 a.m. (5/18/22): The Danville Police Department continues to ask for the community’s help tracking down a wanted man — who may be armed — following Tuesday morning’s deadly shooting at an apartment complex.

According to authorities, 24-year-old Andrew Jovanni Menjivar has officially been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of of Brandon Alexander Gore in the 1500 block of Richmond Boulevard on Tuesday, May 17.

The department announced on Wednesday, May 18 that investigators no longer believe Menjivar is on foot in the area where the homicide took place or nearby neighborhoods.

Police say Menjivar has a reported address in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and associations in other areas, including Greensboro, North Carolina.

According to officials, Menjivar was armed when he left the apartment complex, so he may still be armed. Therefore, if you see him or know where he is, you are urged not to confront him. Instead, call 911 and share his location with law enforcement.

The department tells WFXR News that is still an active homicide investigation, but no other suspects are being sought or believed to be involved in this incident.

If you have any information about Manjivar’s whereabouts or about Tuesday morning’s homicide, you are asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, calling investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911, calling Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, or using social media. Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.

—

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Authorities are trying to track down a person of interest — who may be armed — following a Tuesday morning shooting at a Danville apartment complex that left one man dead.

According to the Danville Police Department officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Richmond Boulevard just after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17 for a call about a man being shot outside of an apartment.

Police say they found a 29-year-old Danville man with a fatal gunshot wound in the breezeway of the K building. This man’s identity will not be shared until his next-of-kin is notified.

Authorities tell WFXR News they have identified the person of interest in this case as 24-year-old Andrew Jovanni Menjivar. Police believe Menjivar left the apartment complex on foot, still in possession of a handgun, while wearing a white tank top.

Members of the department are currently searching for Menjivar, even bringing in a K9 that is trained for tracking. Meanwhile, crime scene units and investigators are actively working the scene of the homicide.

“The early investigation shows the deceased and the suspect were acquaintance’s and this was not a random act, nor does it have any gang related nexus,” the Danville Police Department said in a statement.

While police say they do not know about any direct threat to the public, you are urged to call 911 and avoid direct contact if you see Menjivar because he may still be armed.

If you have any information about Manjivar’s whereabouts or about Tuesday morning’s homicide, you are asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, calling investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911, calling Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, or using social media.