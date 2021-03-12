Man facing attempted murder charge in Chester County shooting

RICHBURG, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was charged with attempted murder Thursday after shooting another man in Richburg, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to the shooting around 6:30 p.m. on March 11 in the Circle Drive area of Richburg.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

They found the victim with a single gunshot wound and they were taken to the hospital. Officials said the person is in good condition.

Deputies arrested Malik Stewart and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.